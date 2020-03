Kunstmarkt-Report 2019: Verkauf von Kunstwerken erzielt weniger Umsatz

Women in the #ArtMarket: The number of female art buyers increased by 9% in 2019, according to a survey of 6,500 dealers for The @ArtBasel and @UBS Global Art Market Report.



Find out more: https://t.co/PuTLv12ll2#IWD2020 #ShareUBS #InternationalWomensDay



Image: © Art Basel. pic.twitter.com/NV14ahdRRh