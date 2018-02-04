Hilferuf mit Foto: „Sex and the City“-Star sucht ihren Bruder - Polizei eingeschaltet

„Sex and the City“-Star Kim Cattrall (61) hat auf Instagram um Mithilfe bei der Suche nach ihrem vermissten Bruder gebeten.
Los Angeles - Der 55 Jahre alte Chris Cattrall sei seit dem 30. Januar aus seinem Haus in der kanadischen Provinz Alberta verschwunden, schrieb die Schauspielerin zu einem Foto ihres Bruders.
Die Haustür sei nicht abgeschlossen gewesen, Schlüssel Handy und Brieftasche hätten auf dem Tisch gelegen. Das sei völlig untypisch, zudem würde ihr Bruder niemals seine sieben Hunde zurücklassen, so Cattrall. Auch die kanadische Polizei hat eine Suchaktion gestartet und bittet auf Twitter um Mithilfe und Hinweise.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
In der populären Fernsehserie „Sex and the City“ spielte Cattrall die verführerische und erfolgreiche Business-Frau Samantha Jones. Die Rolle machte die kanadisch-britische Schauspielerin zum preisgekrönten Star.
dpa