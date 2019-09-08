Pop-Star zeigt unbearbeitetes Bikinifoto: „Meine größte Angst“ 

Viele Prominente verschönern ihre Strandfotos gern mal nachträglich per Computerprogramm. Demi Lovato will das nicht länger mitmachen. Und zeigt ein sehr mutiges Foto.

Los Angeles - Schluss mit der Verschönerung per Photoshop: Pop-Star Demi Lovato (27) hat ein unbearbeitetes Bikinifoto von sich ins Netz gestellt und sich damit ihrer „größten Angst“ gestellt. „Ratet mal was? Es ist Cellulite!!!!“, schrieb sie dazu.

Früher habe sie solche Aufnahmen mit einem Computerprogramm wie Photoshop nachträglich geschönt. „Ich hasse, dass ich es gemacht habe, aber es ist wahr.“ Nun sei sie es leid, sich für ihren Körper zu schämen und dem Idealbild anderer entsprechen zu wollen. „Hier bin ich also: schamlos, furchtlos und stolz auf einen Körper, der viel durchgemacht hat und mich weiter verblüffen wird, wenn ich eines Tages hoffentlich ein Baby zur Welt bringen werde.“

Demi Lovato: Will sich nicht mehr mit „Diätmist“ stressen

Die US-Musikerin hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder über psychische Probleme und Drogenabhängigkeit gesprochen. Im vergangenen Jahr unterzog sie sich einer Entziehungskur. Sie wolle nun ein neues Kapitel in ihrem Leben aufschlagen und authentisch sein. Sie fühle sich wohl in ihrer Haut und stresse sich mittlerweile nicht mehr mit „verrücktem Diätmist“. „Ich liebe mich. Und du solltest dich auch lieben“, schrieb Lovato in ihrem Eintrag.

Zum Vergleich: So sieht Demi im Bikini bearbeitet aus

Für ihre Offenheit bekam die 27-Jährige von ihren Fans, aber auch von Prominenten umgehend Zuspruch. „Ja. Du siehst unglaublich aus“, schrieb Model Hailey Bieber. Und die Ex-Skirennfahrerin Lindsey Vonn meinte: „Ja!!! Schäm dich nicht!! Sei stolz!“

