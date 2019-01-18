Dschungelcamp 2019: Die Bastian Yotta Transformation - so sah er früher aus

Noch nie Alkohol, Drogen, Zigaretten, Steroide oder Hormone: Das versichert Bastian Yotta auf Instagram. Seinen Traumkörper hatte er nicht immer.

Dicker Bizeps, gestählte Bauchmuskeln, braungebrannt: Bastian Yotta präsentiert im Dschungelcamp gerne seinen gestählten Körper. Doch der Selfmade-Millionär sah nicht immer so aus.

Immer wieder lässt er durchblicken, dass er ein hartes Leben hinter sich hat, früher unsportlich, antriebslos und dick war. Sogar auf der Straße lebte er nach eigenen Aussagen einige Wochen das Leben eines Obdachlosen. Und seine Instagram-Bilder verraten: „Der Yotta“ machte in der Tat einen gewaltigen Wandel durch - vom selbsternannten „Loser“ zum Sex-Symbol und Sport-Idol.

Bastian Yotta lange vor dem Dschungelcamp: Ein sympatischer Kerl - aber keine Muskeln

Mit 20: Yotta war damals ein sympatischer Kerl, auch wenn sein Haar deutlich lichter scheint als heute. Er schreibt: „Ich habe mich Tag für Tag, Monat für Monat, Jahr für Jahr weiterentwickelt. Und darum geht es im Leben. Entwicklungen durchleben und hungrig nach neuen Dingen bleiben. Ich liebe es.“

Mr. Yotta mit 29. Heute sieht er deutlich jünger aus als damals. Yotta freut sich deshalb darauf 49 zu werden und ist schockiert darüber, dass seine Transformation so sichtbar ist. Er rät: „Finde Dich nicht. Kreiere Dich.“ Auch wenn die Muckis noch fehlten - immerhin sein Haar sah zu diesem Zeitpunkt schon deutlich gesünder aus.

Es ist ein festes Ritual imDschungelcamp 2019: Bastian Yottas „Miracle Morning“. Aber was taugt das Ganze eigentlich? Das erklären Motivations-Coaches.

Bastian Yotta: Er hatte alles verloren - bis auf sein Leben

Einer seiner persönlichsten Postings auf Instagram. Neun Jahre zuvor habe Yotta alle im Leben verloren: Geld, Familie, Gesundheit, Selbstvertrauen und Zufriedenheit. Damals fühlte er viel Selbsthass. Doch dann bemerkte er, dass er noch eine Sache hatte: Sein Leben. Und das war der Moment, in dem er aufwachte und sein Leben in die Hand nahm.

„Schon sportlich, aber da geht noch mehr“, dachte sich Bastian Yotta und legte auf sein Training im Jahr 2016 noch einmal eine Schippe oben drauf. Und er versichert seinen Hatern: „Ich lebe seit 39 Jahren ohne Alkohol, Drogen, Zigaretten, Steroiden oder Hormonen.“ Wobei davon auszugehen ist, dass Yotta doch zumindest von einem Hormon reichlich hat: Testosteron.

