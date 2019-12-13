Herzogin Meghan: Altes Foto enthüllt Detail aus ihrer Vergangenheit

Ein altes Foto von einer Obdachlosenküche zeigt: Herzogin Meghan hat sich schon in der vor-royalen Zeit sozial engagiert.

Ein Foto zeigt Herzogin Meghan bei einem sozialen Engagement in der Obdachlosenküche

bei einem sozialen Engagement in der Meghan und Harry engagieren sich sehr für soziale Projekte

engagieren sich sehr für Meghan nutzt ihre Auszeit für ein neues soziales Projekt

London - Herzogin Meghan ist momentan wieder mal auf Auszeit in den USA - wohlgemerkt: einer Auszeit von den royalen Pflichten. „Meghan nimmt vielleicht offiziell eine royale Pause, aber glauben Sie bloß nicht, dass sie ihren Fuß vom Gas nimmt", verriet ein Insider dem britischen Blatt Daily Mail. Was ist da im Busch? Ein Foto aus ihrer vor-royalen Zeit gibt Aufschluss.

Herzogin Meghan auf altem Foto entdeckt: Die Ex-Schauspielerin half schon früher Obdachlosen

Das Saint Felix Centre von Toronto hat es auf Instagram veröffentlicht und sich bei der Herzogin von Sussex und ihrem Mann bedankt. Darauf zu sehen ist eine Gruppe Menschen in einer eher sterilen Umgebung, einige tragen Schürzen. Das Foto stammt laut der Wohltätigkeitsorganisation aus der Obdachlosenküche von Toronto. Und hinten mit darauf lächelt Meghan.

Meghan habe sich regelmäßig freiwillig in der Küche zum „Community Meals Program" gemeldet, berichtet die Hilfsorganisation und verrät weiter: „Die Herzogin spendete auch Essen vom 'Suits'-Set, und an einem Thanksgiving brachte sie das gesamte Essen, die Truthähne und die Garnituren für über 100 Personen mit.“ Als Meghan sich dort engagierte, stand sie noch für die Anwaltsserie „Suits" in Kanada vor der Kamera.

Ihre frühere „Wirkungsstätte“ hat die Herzogin nicht vergessen. Vor einer Woche hat das Herzogspaar auf seinem Instagram-Account zwölf Wohltätigkeitsorganisationen gewürdigt, deren Arbeit während der Wintermonate besonders wichtig ist - darunter das St. Felix Centre in Toronto. Das wollte sich mit dem Foto für die Würdigung bedanken.

Royals: Meghan Markle sammelt gerade für neue Stiftung

Was beweist das Ganze? Auch wenn soziales Engagement im britischen Königshaus großgeschrieben wird - Meghan engagiert sich keineswegs aus Pflichtschuldigkeit. Gutes zu tun, liegt ihr seit Langem am Herzen. Zusammen mit ihrer früheren PR-Agentin Keleigh Thomas Morgan ist sie in den USA gerade dabei, für ihreneue Stiftung „Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex" zehn Millionen US-Dollar an Spendengeldern zu sammeln.

Den Plan nimmt sie sehr ernst. Laut Daily Mail soll bereits ein 18-Monatsplan aufgestellt worden sein. Und Ehemann Harry steht voll und ganz hinter ihr. Beide nutzen ihren Instagram-Account @sussexroyal, um auf soziale Projekte aufmerksam zu machen. Gegenüber der Gala ist sich Royal-Experte Omid Scobie sicher: Prinzessin Diana wäre stolz auf das soziale Engagement des Paares. „Wenn sie heute noch unter uns wäre, würde sie genau das Gleiche auf Social Media tun“, sagt der Experte.

Rubriklistenbild: © picture alliance/dpa / Facundo Arrizabalaga