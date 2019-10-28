Programm ermittelt schönste Promi-Frau überhaupt: Beyoncé liegt auf Platz 2

Ein Beauty-Doc jagte zahlreiche Promi-Frauen durch eine Computer-Software, um die schönste Frau der Welt zu ermitteln. Und es ist ...
London - Klar, Schönheit liegt im Auge des Betrachters. Aber was kommt eigentlich raus, wenn ein Computer-Programm draufschaut? Das hat jetzt der Schönheitschirurg Dr. Julian De Silva aus London mit Hilfe einer Software ermittelt.
Basis ist laut Daily Mail der gute, alte „Goldene Schnitt“. In der Kunst ist das längst ein wichtiger Begriff. Doch auch um die optische Perfektion eines Menschen zu messen, wird er angewandt.
Schönste Promi-Frau laut Software: Bella Hadid
Der schönste Promi unter allen, die De Silva in die Software gestopft hat, ist demnach ... Trommelwirbel ... Model Bella Hadid!
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world - according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi - which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% - well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio
„Sie hatte den höchsten Gesamtwert für ihr Kinn, der mit 99,7% nur 0,3% von der perfekten Form entfernt ist“, erklärt der Beauty-Doc. „Bella wurde auch hinter Scarlett Johansson Zweite, was die Positionierung ihrer Augen betrifft.“ In der Gesamtliste belegt Beyoncé den zweiten Platz - mit dem Höchstwert für ihre Gesichtsform.
Schönste Promi-Frau der Welt: Bella Hadid im Ranking vor Beyoncé
Die Top Ten im Gesamtranking lautet demnach:
1: Bella Hadid - 94,35 %
2: Beyoncé - 92,44 %
3: Amber Heard - 91,85 %
4: Ariana Grande - 91,81 %
5: Taylor Swift - 91,64 %
6: Kate Moss - 91,05 %
7: Scarlett Johansson - 90,91 %
8: Natalie Portman - 90,51 %
9: Katy Perry - 90,08 %
10: Cara Delevingne - 89,99 %
Aber lässt sich Schönheit wirklich so einfach messen? Natürlich nicht. Insofern ist das alles eben eine schöne Spielerei. Nicht mehr, nicht weniger.
Schön ist für viele Verona Pooth - jetzt ließ sie sich beim Arzt ihre Bluse runterrutschen.