Nasa entdeckt erdgroßen Planeten - der aber keine „zweite Erde“ ist

Discovery Alert!



Meet three new exoplanets discovered by @NASA_TESS. One of the planets, TOI 700 d, is an Earth-sized world in its star's habitable zone (where liquid water *could* exist on the surface).



TOI 700 b, c & d! We see you.https://t.co/92PlSDNnVQ pic.twitter.com/DCI5ySj7OY