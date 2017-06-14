Spiele für iPhone und iPad

Top Ten der Game-Apps: Treckerfahren ist angesagt

Im Simulator können sich Hobby-Landwirte so richtig austoben und haben Zugriff auf über 50 Maschinen. Foto: App-Sore von Apple

Ein Simulator, der die Arbeit auf einem Bauernhof zum Spielespaß macht, fesselt derzeit besonders viele iOS-Gamer an ihre Geräte. Ebenso gefragt sind ein Comic-Puzzle und ein Kreisel, der für Entspannung sorgt.

Berlin (dpa-infocom)- Günstig ist der "Farming Simulator" nicht, aber er verspricht, dass jeder Landwirt auf seine Kosten kommt. Und tatsächlich landet er auf vielen iPads. Doch jedermanns Sache ist es nicht, Felder zu bestellen. Andere Gamer greifen lieber zu Games wie "Framed" oder "Fidget Spinner".

Als moderner Landwirt tauchen Spieler in eine riesige Welt ein, in der über 50 Maschinen zur Verfügung stehen. Anzubauen gibt es viele unterschiedliche Kulturpflanzen. Nicht zu vergessen, dass das Vieh noch versorgt werden muss.

Eine beliebte Beschäftigung ist auch das knifflige Puzzlespiel "Framed". Gamer müssen hier Bilder eines Comics sortieren, um die Abfolge und den Ausgang der Story zu bestimmen.

"Fidget Spinner" leitet sich vom Zappelphilipp ab. Und so ist es auch: beim "Fidget Spinner" handelt es sich um einen Handkreisel. Als Spielutensil steckt er bereits in vielen Hosentaschen. Inzwischen gibt es ihn aber auch als Game-App. Und die ist fast ebenso populär.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49
2 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
3 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49
6 Doodle Jump - ACHTUNG: Höchste Ansteckungsgefahr! Lima Sky 0,49
7 Monument Valley ustwo Games Ltd 4,49
8 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49
9 MONOPOLY Game Electronic Arts 1,09
10 Bike Race Pro - Besten Motorrad Spiele Top Free Games 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Wort Guru wordpuzzle games kostenlos
2 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel Fanatee kostenlos
3 100 Balls - Tap to Drop the Color Ball Game Reach Mob Inc. kostenlos
4 Fidget Spinner Ketchapp kostenlos
5 FRAMED Loveshack kostenlos
6 Floor is Lava Challenge Appnoxious, LLC kostenlos
7 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos
8 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
9 Gardenscapes - New Acres Playrix Games kostenlos
10 Subway Surfers Kiloo kostenlos

Top iPad Games

Meistgekaufte iPad Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Monument Valley 2 ustwo Games Ltd 5,49
2 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49
3 Minecraft: Pocket Edition Mojang 7,99
4 Monument Valley ustwo Games Ltd 4,49
5 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99
6 Old Man's Journey Broken Rules 5,49
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 Agent A: A puzzle in disguise Yak & co 0,49
9 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 3,49
10 Catan HD USM 4,99

Meistgeladene iPad Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Wort Guru wordpuzzle games kostenlos
2 Stadt Land Fluss - Wörtespiel Fanatee kostenlos
3 FRAMED Loveshack kostenlos
4 Fidget Spinner Ketchapp kostenlos
5 Gardenscapes - New Acres Playrix Games kostenlos
6 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos
7 Roll the Ball™ - slide puzzle BitMango kostenlos
8 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos
9 CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars ZeptoLab UK Limited kostenlos
10 SUP Multiplayer Racing Oh BiBi socialtainment kostenlos

