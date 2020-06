Greta Thunberg erinnert sich mit Abscheu an UN-Gipfel - besonders Merkel kommt schlecht weg

The climate- and ecological crisis can no longer be solved within today’s political and economic systems. That’s not an opinion. It’s just simple maths.#ClimateEmergency



The 75min English podcast I recorded is now available athttps://t.co/aW6zPlSKBQ andhttps://t.co/JZFuNAS269 pic.twitter.com/wJEbpnpTld