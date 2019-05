„Fridays for Future“: Schüler gehen in rund 100 Ländern für Klimaschutz auf die Straße

Global strike on May 24th.

1263 places in 107 countries.

And counting.

Everyone is welcome.

Everyone is needed.

Find your closest strike or register your own at https://t.co/Fu0gVe3IOc .

Please spread the word!#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #SchoolStrike4Climate pic.twitter.com/8dVA77HQP3