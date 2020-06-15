Ursache unbekannt

US-Kampfjet stürzt in Nordsee: Pilot und Flugzeug vermisst

+
Ein US-Kampfjet ist in die Nordsee abgestürzt
Ein US-Kampfjet ist am Montag in die Nordsee in der Nähe der englischen Küste gestürzt. Ein Pilot und das Flugzeug werden vermisst. Rettungskräfte sind im Einsatz.

  • Ein US-Kampfjet ist am Montag in die Nordsee abgestürzt.
  • Es handelte sich um einen routinemäßigen Übungsflug.
  • Der Pilot und das Flugzeug sind vermisst. Britische Rettungskräfte sind im Einsatz.

Die US Air Force bestätigte auf ihrer Informationsplattform, den Absturz der Maschine und gab bekannt, dass sich ein Pilot an Bord befand. Sowohl der Pilot als auch das Flugzeug werden vermisst. Der Unfall ereignete sich um 9.40 Uhr Ortszeit. Eine Sprecherin der königlichen Küstenwachen (Her Majesty‘s Coastguard) sagte gegenüber der BBC, dass ein Helikopter und mehrere Rettungsboote den Absturzort ansteuern.

Das Flugzeug flog in Formation mit drei weiteren Jets, als es 137 Kilometer von der Küste entfernt ins Meer stürzte.

