Ein US-Kampfjet ist am Montag in die Nordsee in der Nähe der englischen Küste gestürzt. Ein Pilot und das Flugzeug werden vermisst. Rettungskräfte sind im Einsatz.
- Ein US-Kampfjet ist am Montag in die Nordsee abgestürzt.
- Es handelte sich um einen routinemäßigen Übungsflug.
- Der Pilot und das Flugzeug sind vermisst. Britische Rettungskräfte sind im Einsatz.
A @usairforce F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. https://t.co/1Psg3N1JCz— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
Nordsee: US-Kampfjet stürzt in Nordsee: Pilot und Flugzeug vermisst
Die US Air Force bestätigte auf ihrer Informationsplattform, den Absturz der Maschine und gab bekannt, dass sich ein Pilot an Bord befand. Sowohl der Pilot als auch das Flugzeug werden vermisst. Der Unfall ereignete sich um 9.40 Uhr Ortszeit. Eine Sprecherin der königlichen Küstenwachen (Her Majesty‘s Coastguard) sagte gegenüber der BBC, dass ein Helikopter und mehrere Rettungsboote den Absturzort ansteuern.
We are coordinating a response today after reports were received of an aeroplane going down into the sea 74NM off Flamborough Head, Yorks.— HM Coastguard (@HMCoastguard) June 15, 2020
Our helicopter from Humberside has been sent along with Bridlington and Scarborough @RNLI lifeboats.
https://t.co/TMvb45FCY3 pic.twitter.com/ejfYtFIdV7
Das Flugzeug flog in Formation mit drei weiteren Jets, als es 137 Kilometer von der Küste entfernt ins Meer stürzte.
USAF F15 down - Reports of an F15 crash in the North Sea, callsign CHOSEN4. Formation of 4 x @48FighterWing F15s out from RAF Lakenheath. No information on crew. Humberside RESCUE912 Coastguard helicopter scrambled.— CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) June 15, 2020
Mil aircraft over the North Sea atm. pic.twitter.com/vjgBoSoG4T