Apple Sale bei OTTO: Sparen Sie bis zu 199 € auf iPhones und Co.
Bis 18. September 2023 bietet OTTO bei den Super Brand Weeks verschiedene Apple-Produkte zu vergünstigten Preisen an. Sichern Sie sich jetzt ein iPhone, AirPods oder eine Apple Watch.
Die Super Brand Weeks bei OTTO liefern neben verschiedenen Schnäppchen aus den Bereichen Mode, Multimedia, Haushalt oder Baumarkt auch zahlreiche Apple-Produkte zu vergünstigten Preisen. Dabei können Sie bis zu 199 Euro sparen! Schnell sein lohnt sich, denn die Angebote gelten nur bis 18. September 2023 und nur solange der Vorrat reicht. Lassen Sie sich das nicht entgehen.
Hier finden Sie die besten Angebote:
iPhones bei OTTO
- 149 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Pro 128GB für 1.149,97 € statt
1.299 €
- 146 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Pro 256GB für 1.283,05 € statt
1.429 €
- 121 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB für 1.319,99 € statt
1.449 €
- 152 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB für 1.426,48 € statt
1.579 €
- 144 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB für 1.695,46 € statt
1.839 €
- 150 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB für 1.949 € statt
2.099 €
- 138 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 128GB für 861,14 € statt
999 €
- 132 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 256GB für 996,84 € statt
1.129 €
- 143 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Plus 128GB für 1.006,36 € statt
1.149 €
- 159 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 14 Plus 256GB für 1.120,51 € statt
1.279 €
- 119 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 13 128 GB für 779,99 € statt
899 €
- 139 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 13 256 GB für 879,99 € statt
1.019 €
- 199 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 13 512 GB für 1.049,99 € statt
1.249 €
- 72 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 13 mini 128 GB für 726,79 € statt
799 €
- 70 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 13 mini 256 GB für 849 € statt
919 €
- 99 € Rabatt – Apple iPhone 12 64GB für 699,99 € statt
799 €
Weitere Produkte von Apple im Angebot
- 19 € Rabatt – Apple AirPods Pro (2. Generation 2022) In-Ear-Kopfhörer für 279,99 € statt
299 €
- 13 € Rabatt – Apple Airpods (3. Generation 2022) In-Ear-Kopfhörer für 195,99 € statt
209 €
- 40 € Rabatt – Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear-Kopfhörer für 589 € statt
629 €
- 76 € Rabatt – Apple Watch Series 8 GPS für 423,17 € statt
499 €
- 70 € Rabatt – Apple iPad 10.2“ Wi-Fi (2021) 9 Generation für 558,83 € statt
629 €
