Days of Play: Alle PS5-Deals bei MediaMarkt, OTTO & Amazon im Überblick

Von: Ömer Kayali

Die Days of Play finden nicht nur im PlayStation Store statt. Auch MediaMarkt, OTTO und Amazon haben Rabatte auf PlayStation-Games und Zubehör.

Hamburg – Die Days of Play bei PlayStation haben wieder begonnen. Das bedeutet, dass Spielerinnen und Spieler hohe Rabatte auf verschiedene Titel und Gaming-Zubehör erhalten. Nicht nur im PlayStation Store sind die PS5-Spiele im Angebot, auch bei MediaMarkt, OTTO und Amazon läuft die Rabattaktion. Alle Deals finden Sie in diesem Artikel.

Days of Play: Games für PS5 und PlayStation-Zubehör stark reduziert

Welche Spiele sind mit dabei? Die Days of Play-Angebote beinhalten einige der besten Exklusivtitel der letzten Jahre, aber auch Spiele von externen Studios sind vergünstigt zu haben – darunter God of War: Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part I oder Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Und wer noch keine PS5 besitzt, kann sich die Konsole solo oder im Bundle mit Spiel anschaffen. Nachfolgend finden Sie die Angebote aus den Days of Play nach Händlern sortiert aufgelistet:

Days of Play-Angebote bei MediaMarkt:

Days of Play: Alle PS5-Deals bei MediaMarkt, OTTO & Amazon im Überblick © Sony

Days of Play-Angebote bei OTTO:

Days of Play-Angebote bei Amazon:

Wie lange sind die Deals gültig? Die Days of Play laufen noch bis zum 12. Juni. Bis dahin haben Sie Zeit, von den Angeboten zu profitieren. Da es sich bei den oben aufgelisteten Deals um die physischen Versionen handelt, kann es aber sein, dass sie früher vergriffen sind. Daher lohnt es sich, schnell zu sein.