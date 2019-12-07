71 Wochen lang die Nummer eins der Welt: Tennis-Star gibt Rücktritt bekannt

Tennis-Star Caroline Wozniacki beendet in wenigen Wochen ihre Profi-Karriere. Die Dänin war 71 Wochen lang die Nummer eins der Welt.
- Caroline Wozniacki hat ihr Karriereende bekannt gegeben.
- An einem Turnier wird die Ex-Weltranglistenerste aber noch teilnehmen.
- Die 29-Jährige war 71 Wochen lang die Nummer eins der Tennis-Welt.
Kopenhagen - Die frühere Tennis-Weltranglistenerste Caroline Wozniacki wird nach den Australian Open 2020 (20. Januar bis 2. Februar) ihre Karriere beenden. Ihren Entschluss verkündete die dänische Melbourne-Siegerin von 2018 am Freitag via Instagram.
„Ich habe auf dem Tennis-Court alles erreicht, wovon ich jemals geträumt habe“, schrieb die 29-Jährige unter ein Foto aus Kindertagen: „Ich habe festgestellt, dass es viele Dinge gibt, die ich noch außerhalb des Tennisplatzes erleben möchte.“ Der Abschied habe nichts mit ihrer Gesundheit zu tun. Wozniacki leidet unter der Autoimmunerkrankung rheumatoide Arthritis.
Caroline Wozniacki: 30 WTA-Titel, 71 Wochen lang Weltranglistenerste
„Ich habe 30 WTA-Titel gewonnen, war 71 Wochen lang die Nummer eins der Welt und bin bei drei Olympischen Spielen angetreten“, schrieb sie im Rückblick auf ihre 14-jährige Profi-Karriere. „Ich habe immer gesagt: Wenn es abseits des Courts etwas gibt, das ich lieber tun würde, werde ich es tun.“
I’ve played professionally since I was 15 years old. In that time I’ve experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics, including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand slam championship, I’ve accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I’ve always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it’s time to be done. In recent months, I’ve realized that there is a lot more in life that I’d like to accomplish off the court. Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January. This has nothing to do with my health and this isn’t a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you! Finally, I want to thank with all my heart, the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never have done this!
Im Sommer hatte Wozniacki, derzeit noch die Nummer 37 der Weltrangliste, den früheren Basketball-Profi und NBA-Champion David Lee geheiratet.
