FC Bayern in Trauer um Markus Stangl (✝51) - Er brach daheim zusammen und starb im Krankenwagen

With a sad heart we learned about the sudden passing of German GM Markus Stangl at the age of only 51. Our condolences to his family and friends and the whole German chess community.



An obituary on @ChessBase: https://t.co/r7mXv4bEv5



📷 by Hartmut Metz #schach #RIP pic.twitter.com/kWH2U89zAG