Laura Dahlmeier: Biathlon-Olympiasiegerin beendet mit nur 25 Jahren Karriere

Doppel-Olympiasiegerin Laura Dahlmeier verkündet mit nur 25 Jahren, dass sie ihre Biathlon-Karriere beendet.
Berlin - Doppel-Olympiasiegerin Laura Dahlmeier aus Garmisch-Partenkirchen hat am Freitag überraschend das Ende ihrer Biathlon-Karriere verkündet. Die 25-Jährige teilte in den Sozialen Netzwerken mit, dass sie „nicht mehr die hundertprozentige Leidenschaft, die für den Profisport erforderlich ist“, verspüre.
Nach einer „unfassbar harten Saison voller Höhen und Tiefen“ habe sie deshalb „nach längerem Überlegen entschieden, meine aktive Biathlon-Karriere zu beenden“.
Dear fans, friends, partners and companions - it's time to say goodbye! After an unbelievably tough season full of ups and downs, I no longer feel the one hundred percent passion required for professional sport. That's why I have decided to end my active biathlon career after some time of reflection. Since my childhood, I have dedicated myself completely to biathlon, I was able to experience incredibly great and intense moments and got to know some wonderful companions and supporters, without whom all this would not have been possible. Many thanks for all the years I spent in this sport - they made me who I am! To make room for new adventures, it's time for me to close the biathlon chapter. A detailed report about my reasons for ending my career can be found on my website - link in bio. I am looking forward to what is awaiting me now - see you out there! Best, Laura ✌️ #bettertobefAst
Dahlmeier hatte bei den Winterspielen in Pyeongchang 2018 Gold in Sprint und Verfolgung sowie Bronze im Einzel gewonnen. Bei der WM in diesem Jahr in Östersund hatte sie ebenfalls Bronze in Sprint und Verfolgung geholt, insgesamt feierte sie sieben WM-Erfolge. Immer wieder hatte sie zuletzt aber auch mit gesundheitlichen Problemen zu kämpfen.
