Im Video: Verwirrter Mann attackiert angeschlagene Wrestling-Legende - und wird aus Ring geprügelt

ROAD TRIP!! I want to say THANK YOU to @VinceMcMahon for helping guide US to the Main evenT of #WrestleMania35 #WWE



It's been an honor to Bounce Off Brilliance. Look what WE started.



We're going to have to take the BATMOBILE though, seeing as my car has a ... DENT.



pic.twitter.com/5F9MJ0PrUq