Promi-Fitness-Trainerin tot aufgefunden - Todesursache gibt Rätsel auf

Ein rätselhafter Todesfall beschäftigt die Fitness-Szene: Promi-Trainerin Mandy Blank wurde leblos in der Badewanne ihres Hauses aufgefunden.
Los Angeles - Promi-Fitness-Trainerin Mandy Blank ist tot. Wie das US-Portal TMZ berichtet, wurde das Model am 29. Oktober von seiner Haushälterin leblos in der Badewanne seines Hauses gefunden. Die sofort alarmierte Polizei habe nur noch Blanks Tod feststellen können.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Den Angaben zufolge wurden weder Drogen noch Alkohol bei der Toten entdeckt. Auch seien derzeit keinerlei Hinweise auf ein Verbrechen zu erkennen. Eine Autopsie solle alles weitere klären.
Mandy Blank galt als „Legende“ in der Fitness-Szene. 1999 gewann sie eine Bodybuilding-Weltmeisterschaft – als bis dato jüngste Teilnehmerin.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Mandy Blank trainierte den Freund von Jennifer Lopez
Blank trainierte viele Prominente, darunter die Schauspieler Mickey Rourke (66, "The Wrestler") und Natasha Lyonne (39, "American Pie") sowie den ehemaligen Baseball-Superstar und jetzigen Freund von Jennifer Lopez (49), Alex Rodríguez (43).
Rubriklistenbild: © Instagram Mandy Blank