Drastische Folgen: Playboy-Model trank rund um die Uhr Wodka - bis Säure ihre Haut auffraß

Das Ex- Playboy-Model berichtet öffentlich von ihrer Alkoholsucht und den heftigen Folgen ihres Konsums. Mit schockierenden Details will sie andere warnen.
Los Angeles - Jessica Landon war einst Playboy-Model und schaffte danach den Sprung ins Schauspiel-Geschäft. Heute hat die 37-Jährige eine Familie und sieht immer noch blendend aus. Allerdings berichtet Landon auch über dunkle Zeiten in ihrem Leben: Nach eigenen Angaben trank sie 24 Stunden am Tag Wodka - mit erschreckenden Folgen.
Mit ihrem sehr offenen Umgang mit ihrer Vergangenheit will Jessica Landon vor allem anderen helfen und diese warnen. In einem Instagram-Post veröffentlichte die 37-Jährige erneut erschreckende Bilder aus ihrer Vergangenheit und berichtete dazu von ihrer Alkoholismus. Zudem erklärte sie gegenüber dem englischen Mirror, wie drastisch ihre Alkoholsucht war.
Playboy-Model trank 24 Stunden am Tag Vodka
Demnach zog Jessica mit 19 aus ihrer Heimat nach Los Angeles, modelte dort im Playboy und trat in TV-Shows von NBC und Comedy Central auf. Doch in Hollywood griff sie schnell und häufig zu alkoholischen Getränken: „Als ich 26 war, war ich ein 24-Stunden-Wodka-Trinker“, sagte Landon dem Blatt. Sie sei nachts ohnmächtig geworden anstatt einzuschlafen und wachte dann panisch und zitternd auf. Sie platzierte schließlich eine mit Wodka gefüllte Wasserflasche neben ihrem Bett, um diese trinken zu können, falls sie „zu lange geschlafen hatte“. So habe sie den Entzugserscheinungen entgegengewirkt.
Model kann nicht mehr aufstehen - einen Monat lang
Nachdem sie sich nach eigener Aussage halb-tot getrunken hatte, sei sie nicht fähig gewesen vom Boden aufzustehen, weil sie zu schwach war, berichtete sie dem Blatt weiter. Deshalb blieb sie nach eigener Aussage fast einen Monat auf einer Stelle liegen. Die Säure in ihrem Urin habe ihre Haut an den Hüften langsam aufgefressen und eine Vergiftung ausgelöst. In dieser erschreckenden Lage rief sie einen Ex-Freund an, der schließlich einen Notarzt holte.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
5 YEARS TODAY! I posted this on my 2 yr but felt led to post this again with the hope that it reaches someone still suffering: - I’m posting this not to gross anybody out but to share my gratitude for where I am today compared to where I was on Jan 3rd 2014. W/ a blood staph infection, B.A.C of .533, conjunctivitis, weighed 78 lbs & every organ in my body including my heart & brain were failing. The right pic is the result of the acid from my urine eating away my skin because I had been lying in one spot for over a month. I was hemorrhaging out of every orifice because my blood was so thin from the amount of alcohol I was consuming. Only 6 months before this debacle I had a hemorrhagic stroke from falling over a railing that resulted in brain surgery. And there were never any drugs other than alcohol in my system. So when people talk about how innocuous alcohol is, I just laugh. It has taken brutal honesty, deep introspection and forgiveness of myself to build the life of recovery that I have today. I no longer want to numb or hurt myself and I may not love myself but I definitely don't hate myself anymore. If you've ever judged someone who had a substance abuse problem- just know they judged themselves even more. I have hopes that a picture like this can turn some of that judgement into compassion because it is hell on earth to be psychologically & physiologically addicted to something that you know is killing you, & even more emotionally injurious to those that love you. Whether you understand the disease of addiction or not; the reality is that it is one of the leading causes of death in this country so we need to at least try to understand it better. Those of you that knew about my gnarly spirals into the depths of insanity & somehow never stopped loving & rooting for me, YOU are my Heros. I can now pass that unconditional love & compassion onto the next suffering soul in my path. You created a ripple of kindness into the world that will be infinitely passed on. Im so grateful for God & for my friends & family who never stopped loving me. Thank you from the bottom of my❤️ Feel free to share to spread awareness about the abominable affects of alcoholism!
Mittlerweile hat Jessica Landon ihr Leben geändert, dem Alkohol abgeschworen und eine Familie gegründet.
Alkoholsucht beginnt oft schleichend. Wir haben 13 Anzeichen zusammengestellt, die verraten, ob Sie zu viel Alkohol trinken.
rjs