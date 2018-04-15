Schlafzimmer-Video geht viral: Darum wacht diese junge Frau müde auf

Endlich mal wieder richtig ausschlafen. Diesen Wunsch kennen viele Eltern von Kleinkindern. Ein Video zeigt die nächtlichen Leiden einer dreifachen Mutter.

Ein Zeitraffer-Video geht im Netz viral: Zu sehen ist das nächtliche Leiden von Melanie Darnell. Die dreifache Mutter will einfach nur ausreichend Schlaf bekommen, aber die elterlichen Pflichten hören auch in den Nachtstunden nicht auf. "Erziehung endet nicht, wenn die Sonne untergeht“, weiß die Bloggerin und zeigt auf ihrem YouTube-Kanal, wie hart es sein kann, eine Nacht mit Kleinkindern zu überstehen.

"Mein Mann ist auf Geschäftsreise, mein zehn Monate alter Sohn schläft die Nacht noch nicht durch und meine Zweijährige hat eine Infektion am Ohr", schreibt sie. Darnell, die sonst als „fitMomma“ ihren Followern auf YouTube Ernährungs- und Fitnesstipps präsentiert, dokumentierte mit dem Clip, wie wenig Schlaf sie als Mutter in solchen Nächten bekommt. Mit Klebeband hatte sie an der Schlafzimmerdecke eine Kamera befestigt und aus dem Drehmaterial ein Zeitraffer-Video erstellt. Der Titel des Clips: „Warum Mütter müde aufwachen.“

Viele Mütter bedanken sich für das Video

Zu sehen ist darin, wie Melanie Darnell ihr Baby Milo ins Ehebett holen muss. Ihr jüngster Sohn ist immer wieder hellwach und turnt fröhlich im Bett herum, während sie nur wieder einschlafen möchte. Schlechter drauf ist ihre zweijährige Tochter, die später ebenfalls die Nähe der Mutter sucht. Doch die dreifache Mutter möchte diese Zeit nicht missen: "Das Baby, das du heute Nacht in den Schlaf wiegst, hat vielleicht einmal die Möglichkeit, in die Sterne zu schauen, während es sein eigenes Baby im Arm hält. In diesem Moment wird es an dich denken – und dich schätzen", versucht sie anderen Müttern - und Leidensgenossinnen - Mut und Zuversicht zu spenden.

Der Clip jedenfalls erreicht immer mehr Menschen. Er erzielte bereits über 315.000 Aufrufe auf YouTube und auch auf Facebook wird er von Tausenden geteilt. Andere Mütter kommentieren: „Ich weiß gar nicht, wie ich momentan überhaupt funktioniere“, oder: „Das ist genau so wie bei mir! Danke, dass du dieses Video veröffentlicht hast, es zeigt das wahre Leben.“